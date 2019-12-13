UrduPoint.com
MQM Files Bill In NA Secretariat Seeking Creation Of 8 Provinces In The Country

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:17 PM

MQM files bill in NA secretariat seeking creation of 8 provinces in the country

MQM has demanded for creation of 8 provinces in the country.MQM MNA Kishwar Zohra has filed a bill in National Assembly (NA) Secretariat demanding carving out 8 provinces in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) MQM has demanded for creation of 8 provinces in the country.MQM MNA Kishwar Zohra has filed a bill in National Assembly (NA) Secretariat demanding carving out 8 provinces in Pakistan.It has been said in the context that Sindh and KP be also divided into two parts in addition to Punjab, South Punjab and Bahawalpur.MQM has demanded that two provinces be created In KP which should include KP and Hazara.

She demanded that Sindh be divided into South Sindh and North Sindh.Certain demands with reference to assembly seats have also been made part of this bill.

It has been said that 20 seats be allocated for Balochistan, 9 for Hazara, 55 for KP, 43 for North Sindh and 32 for South Sindh.There should be 117 seats for Punjab, 38 for South Punjab and 3 for Federal capital. NA should have overall 335 seats.The MQM MNA has also demanded that Senate seats be increased from 104 to 188.

