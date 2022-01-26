MQM holds protest rally against torture on party workers in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The workers of Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan here Wednesday night staged a protest rally against police torture at MQM's sit-in outside CM house in Karachi.

A large number of workers, led by MQM National and Provincial Assembly members, attended the rally outside Hyderabad press club and chanted slogans against the Sindh government and police.

The demonstrators condemned the police brutality at the MQM sit-in and demanded the immediate release of the arrested workers.

They warned that strong protests in Karachi and Hyderabad will be observed against brutal torture over peaceful party workers who were utilizing their democratic right of protest.

They appealed to citizens and business community of Hyderabad to observe black day on Thursday against Sindh Govt's violent action against MQM workers.