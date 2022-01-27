UrduPoint.com

MQM Holds Protest To Observe Mourning Day In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 09:12 PM

MQM holds protest to observe mourning day in Hyderabad

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) on Thursday observed mourning day against police torture over party workers in Karachi in which several workers including women were injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 )

MQM workers led by MNA Sallahuddin, MPA Rashid Khilji, district committee leaders staged protest at Kohinoor Chowk and chanted slogans against Sindh Government of Pakistan People's party and Police and demanded impartial inquiry into brutal torture on its workers in Karachi on Wednesday.

They said that the workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were protesting peacefully against the Local Government Act, which was passed by the PPP government on the strength of its majority and participants were brutally tortured.

MQM MNA Salahuddin said that Sindh government had continued its repression in the province and people had not been given their basic rights.

He said that the Tando Allahyar and Karachi incidents proved that the PPP government had established a civilian dictatorship in the province.

"We are protesting against this dictatorial style of Pakistan People's party and this process will remain continue till the atrocities against the people are stopped", Sallahuddin maintained.

A large number of MQM workers including women, senior citizens and others participated in the sit in staged at Kohinoor Chowk which continued for hours.

They demanded resignation from Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah and removal of IG Police Sindh for brutal torture against peaceful workers and all arrested party leaders and workers must be released.

>