MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tariff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Hyderabad’s District Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and members of the District Committee have welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding a significant reduction in electricity prices, stating that this reduction will benefit both the public and industries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, they said that the leadership of MQM had raised demands in Parliament and among the public for a reduction in electricity prices and they were pleased that the Prime Minister had sympathetically considered these demands.

They mentioned that due to high electricity costs, it had become difficult for the public to pay their electricity bills. On the other hand, the high cost of electricity has also stalled industrial development.

However, they expressed hope that this decision by the government would ease the difficulties faced by the people of Pakistan.