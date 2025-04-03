Open Menu

MQM Hyderabad Welcomes PM’s Announcement Of Significant Reduction In Power Tariff

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 09:50 PM

MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tariff

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Hyderabad’s District Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and members of the District Committee have welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding a significant reduction in electricity prices, stating that this reduction will benefit both the public and industries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Hyderabad’s District Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and members of the District Committee have welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding a significant reduction in electricity prices, stating that this reduction will benefit both the public and industries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, they said that the leadership of MQM had raised demands in Parliament and among the public for a reduction in electricity prices and they were pleased that the Prime Minister had sympathetically considered these demands.

They mentioned that due to high electricity costs, it had become difficult for the public to pay their electricity bills. On the other hand, the high cost of electricity has also stalled industrial development.

However, they expressed hope that this decision by the government would ease the difficulties faced by the people of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees

24 seconds ago
 PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major re ..

PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation

25 seconds ago
 Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on ..

Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion

26 seconds ago
 Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helplin ..

Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15

28 seconds ago
 Israel deploying further military reinforcements t ..

Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

2 minutes ago
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared ..

AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD

37 minutes ago
 Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF

Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF

38 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strength ..

Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration

38 minutes ago
 ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for b ..

ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance

2 minutes ago
 MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of sign ..

MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tar ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi co ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condoles demise of comedian Mira ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan