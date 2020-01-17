UrduPoint.com
MQM Is Now Being Replaced By Aminul Haque: Mustafa Kamal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:19 PM

MQM is now being replaced by Aminul Haque: Mustafa Kamal

He said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the last person of MQM who was sidelined while its founder was looking shelter from Indian PM Modi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqool Siddiqui was being replaced by Aminul Haque as the party was divided into groups, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairmann Syed Mustafa Kamal said here on Friday.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Court.

“Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the last person from MQM who was cornered,” said Kamal, adding that “Anees Qaimkhani was now the another target,”.

He also ruled out the rumors that Prime Minister Imran Khan went under pressure from MQM—which is nothing without the government.

“What corruption has been done in metropolis is ready and part of record,” he pointed out. “And the situation reached to this point that MQM founder was looking shelter from Indian PM Modi,”.

During his media talk outside the NAB court, he involved in argument with a local outside the court who asked him about the issues being faced by Karachites. “Karachi was making progress when he was the city mayor,” he responded.

