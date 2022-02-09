MQM lawmakers demand arrest of accused involved in Naukot incident

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) parlaimentarians on Wednesday demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in abduction and gang rape of young girls and their families in Naukot town of Mirpurkhas district

Member of the National Assembly Salahuddin, and Sindh Assembly members Rashid Khilji and Rana Ansar, along with MQM Rabita Committee Member Dr Zafar Kamali visited Naukot to express sympathies with the families of victims.

They aid the threatening statement made by the local MPA of Naukot was tantamount to providing protection to the accused. They called for forming a team headed by the superintendent of police to investigate the incident and bringing all the accused involved in the incident to justice.