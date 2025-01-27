Open Menu

MQM Lawmakers Discuss Electricity Issues With HESCO Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 08:33 PM

MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief

MQM Pakistan Members of the National Assembly Syed Waseem Hussain, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Energy/Power, and Dr. Abdul Aleem Khanzada held a meeting with HESCO Chief Executive Officer Faizullah Dahri in the HESCO Conference Hall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) MQM Pakistan Members of the National Assembly Syed Waseem Hussain, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Energy/Power, and Dr. Abdul Aleem Khanzada held a meeting with HESCO Chief Executive Officer Faizullah Dahri in the HESCO Conference Hall.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, during the meeting, the lawmakers highlighted public concerns regarding electricity, urging a reduction in load-shedding durations, the elimination of detection bills and the immediate replacement of faulty transformers.

They also called for the conduct of open courts (Khuli Kachehri) in each sub-division to resolve consumer complaints at their doorstep.

The HESCO CEO Faizullah Dahri assured them that their demands and complaints would be addressed on a priority basis.

He emphasized the importance of public representatives participating in open courts to facilitate the resolution of electricity-related issues efficiently.

The CEO also announced the formation of a committee to ensure timely resolution of public grievances.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for public awareness, urging consumers to pay their electricity bills directly at banks instead of handing money to HESCO employees.

He also advised consumers to use electricity through legal means.

The meeting was attended by key HESCO officials including Chief Engineer (Planning) Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer Javed Akhtar Akhund, Chief Commercial Officer Zaki Mukhtiar, PD Construction Maqsood Ahmed Korejo, SE Circle Hyderabad Sohail Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Manager (PDC) Ghulam Sarwar Unar, XEN Operation Latif I Asadullah Amir Pirzada, XEN Operation Latif II Syed Aqib Abbas Shah, XEN Operation Gadi Khata Zafar Solangi, Deputy Director (Technical) Laar Imran Awan, Deputy Manager (PR) Muhammad Saadiq Kubar and others.

Recent Stories

Hub to become vital commercial center due to atten ..

Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..

2 minutes ago
 Task Force for Housing sector development holds se ..

Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting

2 minutes ago
 MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESC ..

MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..

2 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on ..

Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances

2 minutes ago
 ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

21 minutes ago
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

36 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agricu ..

Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractu ..

Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa

11 minutes ago
 DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwand ..

DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France

11 minutes ago
 Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrou ..

Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan