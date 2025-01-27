MQM Lawmakers Discuss Electricity Issues With HESCO Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 08:33 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) MQM Pakistan Members of the National Assembly Syed Waseem Hussain, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Energy/Power, and Dr. Abdul Aleem Khanzada held a meeting with HESCO Chief Executive Officer Faizullah Dahri in the HESCO Conference Hall.
According to a HESCO spokesperson, during the meeting, the lawmakers highlighted public concerns regarding electricity, urging a reduction in load-shedding durations, the elimination of detection bills and the immediate replacement of faulty transformers.
They also called for the conduct of open courts (Khuli Kachehri) in each sub-division to resolve consumer complaints at their doorstep.
The HESCO CEO Faizullah Dahri assured them that their demands and complaints would be addressed on a priority basis.
He emphasized the importance of public representatives participating in open courts to facilitate the resolution of electricity-related issues efficiently.
The CEO also announced the formation of a committee to ensure timely resolution of public grievances.
Furthermore, he stressed the need for public awareness, urging consumers to pay their electricity bills directly at banks instead of handing money to HESCO employees.
He also advised consumers to use electricity through legal means.
The meeting was attended by key HESCO officials including Chief Engineer (Planning) Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer Javed Akhtar Akhund, Chief Commercial Officer Zaki Mukhtiar, PD Construction Maqsood Ahmed Korejo, SE Circle Hyderabad Sohail Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Manager (PDC) Ghulam Sarwar Unar, XEN Operation Latif I Asadullah Amir Pirzada, XEN Operation Latif II Syed Aqib Abbas Shah, XEN Operation Gadi Khata Zafar Solangi, Deputy Director (Technical) Laar Imran Awan, Deputy Manager (PR) Muhammad Saadiq Kubar and others.
