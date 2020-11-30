MQM leader Adil Siddiqui dies from Covid-19, aged 57

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Former provincial minister and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Adil Siddiqui passed away on Monday after contracting with coronavirus at the age of 57.

As per details, he tested positive for the virus on November 22 and was put on a ventilator for over a week at the Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi.

According to the doctors, the leader suffered from lung failure, a private news channel reported.

Siddiqui had arrived in the country earlier this month after his long time stay abroad.

The former Sindh MPA was born on May 12, 1963 in Karachi. He completed his bachelor's from the University of Karachi.

Leadership of MQM and other political party leaders has expressed deep sorrow on the sad demise of Adil Siddiqui.