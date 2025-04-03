Open Menu

MQM Leader Applauds PM For Major Electricity Tariff Cut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:11 PM

MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut

Zahid Malik, the Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM) leader, commended Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for reducing electricity tariffs, calling it a notable accomplishment of the coalition government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Zahid Malik, the Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM) leader, commended Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for reducing electricity tariffs, calling it a notable accomplishment of the coalition government.

In a statement, he said the cut of Rs 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 7.59 per unit for industrial users has provided substantial relief to the public.

"This substantial relief for both domestic and industrial consumers marks a turning point in our economic recovery," he stated.

Malik praised the government's successful measures in curbing inflation, which has sharply declined from 38% to just 1.

5%, along with a significant reduction in the policy rate from 22% to 12%.

He emphasized that these economic improvements represent a pivotal phase in the country's growth and national development.

Malik noted that Pakistan's difficult journey, which began on the brink of default, is now achieving key milestones in economic development. He particularly commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for their dedicated efforts in steering the nation toward stability and growth.

"The government's success in slashing power tariffs reflects its commitment to public welfare and economic revival," Malik added.

Recent Stories

MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tarif ..

MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut

1 minute ago
 Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l ..

Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs

1 minute ago
 Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency u ..

Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's ..

1 minute ago
 Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief ..

Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar ..

1 minute ago
 DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market S ..

DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–7

13 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president

Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president

2 minutes ago
Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana ..

Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case

25 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

25 minutes ago
 CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President As ..

CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari

25 minutes ago
 IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches

IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches

25 minutes ago
 Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over ..

Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid

25 minutes ago
 SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff

SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan