MQM Leader Applauds PM For Major Electricity Tariff Cut
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Zahid Malik, the Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM) leader, commended Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for reducing electricity tariffs, calling it a notable accomplishment of the coalition government
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Zahid Malik, the Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM) leader, commended Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for reducing electricity tariffs, calling it a notable accomplishment of the coalition government.
In a statement, he said the cut of Rs 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 7.59 per unit for industrial users has provided substantial relief to the public.
"This substantial relief for both domestic and industrial consumers marks a turning point in our economic recovery," he stated.
Malik praised the government's successful measures in curbing inflation, which has sharply declined from 38% to just 1.
5%, along with a significant reduction in the policy rate from 22% to 12%.
He emphasized that these economic improvements represent a pivotal phase in the country's growth and national development.
Malik noted that Pakistan's difficult journey, which began on the brink of default, is now achieving key milestones in economic development. He particularly commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for their dedicated efforts in steering the nation toward stability and growth.
"The government's success in slashing power tariffs reflects its commitment to public welfare and economic revival," Malik added.
Recent Stories
MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut
Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs
Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's ..
Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar ..
DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–7
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president
Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case
Man killed in road accident
CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari
IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches
Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid
SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut1 minute ago
-
Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision1 minute ago
-
Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case25 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident25 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari25 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches25 minutes ago
-
Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid25 minutes ago
-
SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff25 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices30 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Abdul Raheem, discusses religious and educational af ..30 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court30 minutes ago
-
Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s Central District : Report30 minutes ago