MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut

Zahid Malik, the Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM) leader, commended Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for reducing electricity tariffs, calling it a notable accomplishment of the coalition government

In a statement, he said the cut of Rs 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 7.59 per unit for industrial users has provided substantial relief to the public.

"This substantial relief for both domestic and industrial consumers marks a turning point in our economic recovery," he stated.

Malik praised the government's successful measures in curbing inflation, which has sharply declined from 38% to just 1.

5%, along with a significant reduction in the policy rate from 22% to 12%.

He emphasized that these economic improvements represent a pivotal phase in the country's growth and national development.

Malik noted that Pakistan's difficult journey, which began on the brink of default, is now achieving key milestones in economic development. He particularly commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for their dedicated efforts in steering the nation toward stability and growth.

"The government's success in slashing power tariffs reflects its commitment to public welfare and economic revival," Malik added.