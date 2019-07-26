MQM leader Imran Farooq father passes away

(@imziishan)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader (Late) Imran Farroq's father has passed away.Rabta committee of MQM Pakistan expressed condolence over Imran Farooq's father death.

He has died in private hospital. Funeral prayer will be offered in Karam Abad.It is pertinent to mention here that rumors were rife that wife and children of late Dr Imran Farooq family were living very poor life in London.