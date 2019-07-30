MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s car stolen in Karachi

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The car was parked outside the MQM’s central office in Bahadurabad.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s car got stolen from Karachi on Tuesday.

Media reports said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader’s car was stolen was Bahadurabad Markaz.

The car was parked outside the MQM’s central office in Bahadurabad.

The car got stolen at 8:16am on Tuesday.

Police have got the CCTV footage from the cameras installed outside the Markaz.

Police said that the car was registered in the name of MQM Pakistan Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation.

The MQM leader had bought the car recently.

The faces of the suspects are not clear in the footage and police are seeking help from other footages as well.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz’s important documents were stolen from his house in Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz claimed that his house in Islamabad sector F-7 was burgled by unknown persons.

The thieves made off with important documents, including details of his tax returns, property papers and records of the Ahmed Faraz Trust.