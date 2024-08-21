MQM leader lauds Maryam for relief in power bills

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) central leader and joint in-charge of inter-provincial organisational committee Zahid Malik has welcomed the decision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to reduce electricity bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) central leader and joint in-charge of inter-provincial organisational committee Zahid Malik has welcomed the decision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to reduce electricity bills.

In a statement, Malik said by taking this step, Ms Nawaz had left all the other provinces behind, said in a Press Release issued here on Wednesday.