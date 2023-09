MQM leaders call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the problems of Karachi with the prime minister and thanked him for taking steps to resolve those issues, a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing said.