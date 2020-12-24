UrduPoint.com
MQM Leaders Express Condolence Over Demise Of Journalists Due To COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

MQM leaders express condolence over demise of journalists due to COVID-19

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Aminul Haque on Thursday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the deaths of journalists due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Aminul Haque on Thursday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the deaths of journalists due to COVID-19.

Speaking to a condolence reference, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that some 22 journalists from across the country have so far lost their lives after contracting deadly COVID-19.

He said that he came to Islamabad to offer condolences and show soldiery with the journalist community.

Siddique said that the journalists were among the most vulnerable groups having risks of contracting coronavirus due to their nature job.

Praying rich tribute to deceased journalists Arshad Waheed Chaudhry and Tariq Mehmood Malik, he said the MQM had a long association with these journalists.

He said that they were trying to arrange reasonable compensation for the families of the journalists who died due to COVID-19.

He said that Journalists were being denied from salaries. MQM was highlighting journalists' issues faced at every forum.

He suggested to interlinking the salaries and payment the government advertisements.

He condemn the non payment and cut in journalists' salaries.

Responding to a question, MQM leaders expressed their reservations over census 2017 results.

Fateha was offered for the departed souls of deceased journalists.

