MQM leadership assures full support to Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a meeting with the senior leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Karachi, focusing on the evolving political situation.

During the meeting, the MQM leadership assured full support to the prime minister.

The meeting focused on the overall political situation in the country.