UrduPoint.com

MQM Legislators Assure Cooperation To HMC Administrator

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

MQM legislators assure cooperation to HMC Administrator

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's MNA Sallahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji on Monday called on newly posted Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Farooq Khan and assured his full cooperation in providing services to the citizens of Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's MNA Sallahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji on Monday called on newly posted Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Farooq Khan and assured his full cooperation in providing services to the citizens of Hyderabad.

MQM legislators presented a flower bouquet upon assuming office of the HMC Administrator.

They extended greetings to Farooq Khan and hoped that he would perform his responsibilities with commitment and dedication to resolving people's issues.

Speaking on this occasion, HMC Administrator Farooq Khan said that instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to solve public problems.

He said that he was personally visiting different areas of Latifabad and the city along with municipal officers to get the awareness of the problems and redress public grievances.

To provide a good and healthy environment to the citizens of Hyderabad, the parks department is giving a lot of attention and in this regard, the parks are being improved to provide best possible recreational facilities to the children, Farooq Khan said.

Member National Assembly Sallahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji assured the administrator that they will continue to cooperate with him to solvethe problems of Hyderabad city.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly MQM Rashid Hyderabad Best

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah approves emirate&#039;s general b ..

Ruler of Sharjah approves emirate&#039;s general budget for 2023 at AED32.2 bill ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Monday

24 minutes ago
 Pro-Turkish fighters killed in northwest Syria cla ..

Pro-Turkish fighters killed in northwest Syria clashes: monitor

4 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council warns against cyber atta ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council warns against cyber attacks during New Year celebratio ..

24 minutes ago
 PM invites Qatari Amir to attend Climate Resilient ..

PM invites Qatari Amir to attend Climate Resilient Pakistan conference

4 minutes ago
 NA Speaker to attend 15th death anniversary of Ben ..

NA Speaker to attend 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.