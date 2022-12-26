MQM legislators assure cooperation to HMC Administrator

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's MNA Sallahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji on Monday called on newly posted Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Farooq Khan and assured his full cooperation in providing services to the citizens of Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's MNA Sallahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji on Monday called on newly posted Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Farooq Khan and assured his full cooperation in providing services to the citizens of Hyderabad.

MQM legislators presented a flower bouquet upon assuming office of the HMC Administrator.

They extended greetings to Farooq Khan and hoped that he would perform his responsibilities with commitment and dedication to resolving people's issues.

Speaking on this occasion, HMC Administrator Farooq Khan said that instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to solve public problems.

He said that he was personally visiting different areas of Latifabad and the city along with municipal officers to get the awareness of the problems and redress public grievances.

To provide a good and healthy environment to the citizens of Hyderabad, the parks department is giving a lot of attention and in this regard, the parks are being improved to provide best possible recreational facilities to the children, Farooq Khan said.

Member National Assembly Sallahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji assured the administrator that they will continue to cooperate with him to solvethe problems of Hyderabad city.