MQM legislators criticise Sindh govt for not dewatering rain affected areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Appreciating Pakistan Army's role in rescue operation, the MQM-Pakistan's legislators on Thursday criticised PPP led Sindh government for not fulfilling responsibilities of relief and rescue work during rains especially in urban areas of the province.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan's MNAs Salahuddin Ahmed, Sabir Qaimkhani and MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Siddiqui and Nasir Qureshi addressing a press conference here at local press club, said Sindh government had failed to drain out accumulated rain water from Hyderabad city and Latifabad's areas where people were facing hardship during current monsoon rains.

Terming Chief Minister's visit to the city as a mere photo session. the MQM legislators said Sindh government had left people of Hyderabad on their own during rains as mostly low lying areas of the city and Latifabad were still under sewerage mixed rain water and people were trying on their own to clear their areas.

MNA Salahuddin said people of Latifabad No. 2, 11, Liaquat Colony, Hali Road, Railway colony, Pretabad and other areas were surrounded by rain water while district administration and the WASA had failed in dewatering these areas where thousands of citizens living in miserable condition.

They said Tulsidas pumping station was not properly working due to which people of city areas were facing difficulties in dewatering residential localities. Appreciating efforts of Pakistan Army for dewatering city areas in Karachi and Hyderabad, the legislators said Water and Sanitation Agency had failed in providing clean drinking water to the people of Hyderabad and the citizens of Latifabad were being given contaminated water for their daily use since last several months.