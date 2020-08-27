UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MQM Legislators Criticise Sindh Govt For Not Dewatering Rain Affected Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:37 PM

MQM legislators criticise Sindh govt for not dewatering rain affected areas

Appreciating Pakistan Army's role in rescue operation, the MQM-Pakistan's legislators on Thursday criticised PPP led Sindh government for not fulfilling responsibilities of relief and rescue work during rains especially in urban areas of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Appreciating Pakistan Army's role in rescue operation, the MQM-Pakistan's legislators on Thursday criticised PPP led Sindh government for not fulfilling responsibilities of relief and rescue work during rains especially in urban areas of the province.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan's MNAs Salahuddin Ahmed, Sabir Qaimkhani and MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Siddiqui and Nasir Qureshi addressing a press conference here at local press club, said Sindh government had failed to drain out accumulated rain water from Hyderabad city and Latifabad's areas where people were facing hardship during current monsoon rains.

Terming Chief Minister's visit to the city as a mere photo session. the MQM legislators said Sindh government had left people of Hyderabad on their own during rains as mostly low lying areas of the city and Latifabad were still under sewerage mixed rain water and people were trying on their own to clear their areas.

MNA Salahuddin said people of Latifabad No. 2, 11, Liaquat Colony, Hali Road, Railway colony, Pretabad and other areas were surrounded by rain water while district administration and the WASA had failed in dewatering these areas where thousands of citizens living in miserable condition.

They said Tulsidas pumping station was not properly working due to which people of city areas were facing difficulties in dewatering residential localities. Appreciating efforts of Pakistan Army for dewatering city areas in Karachi and Hyderabad, the legislators said Water and Sanitation Agency had failed in providing clean drinking water to the people of Hyderabad and the citizens of Latifabad were being given contaminated water for their daily use since last several months.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan MQM Chief Minister Army Water Visit Road Rashid Hyderabad Nasir From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Chief Minister asks for solid plan to deal with ra ..

2 minutes ago

Minister visits rain affected areas to review reli ..

2 minutes ago

La Nina likely, but temperatures set to remain hig ..

2 minutes ago

New US jobless benefit claims drop to 1 mn in late ..

2 minutes ago

Actual Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Likely fa ..

5 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Stress Need ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.