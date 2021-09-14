UrduPoint.com

MQM-London activist arrested, involved in 12th May riots

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi Tuesday claimed to have arrested an activist of MQM-London involved in riots of May 12th, 2007

According to SSP SIU Capt. (R), Haider Raza, MQM-London activist Muhammad Shafaat son of Muhammad Sami, on a tip off, arrested from Manghopir area and an illegal 30 bore revolver was also recovered from his possession.

During initial interrogation, arrested disclosed that he remained an active worker of MQM London and also performed security duty at MQM Headquarter, 90. He escaped to Dubai when the law enforcement agencies initiated an operation in city. He had returned to Karachi some time ago.

The accused confessed his involvement in May 12th riots, street crimes and others alongwith his accomplices.

Further investigations are underway.

