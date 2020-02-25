UrduPoint.com
MQM-London Leaders Asked To Appear Before ATC On Thursday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:42 PM

MQM-London leaders asked to appear before ATC on Thursday

An Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday directed Altaf Hussain Chief of MQM-London to appear before it on February 27 (Thursday) in line with its proclamation order issued this month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday directed Altaf Hussain Chief of MQM-London to appear before it on February 27 (Thursday) in line with its proclamation order issued this month.

Altaf Hussain, besides 6 other accused have been ordered to appear before the ATC No. XII, Karachi under Section 87 of Criminal Procedure Code read with Section 19 (10) of Anti Terrorism Act-1997.

The proclamation orders published in newspapers on February 14 read that the absconding accused persons have committed or (are suspected to have committed) the offence punishable under Sections 385/324/34 of Pakistan Penal Code read with 7 ATA of Police Station Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

The court in the proclamation declared the said accused persons including Altaf Hussain as absconders and asked them to appear before the ATC on February 27.

The other absconding persons include Asif Mian, Mohammad Jameel, Mohammad Asad Khan, Mohammad Saleem and Junaid.

