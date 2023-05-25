UrduPoint.com

MQM London Terrorist Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MQM London terrorist held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Thursday arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with MQM (London) from Korangi area.

The arrested accused, identified as Wasi Ahmed Khan alias Kashif was unit in-charge of Korangi and was involved in numerous targeted killings of cops and opponent party members, said a news release.

He remained the unit in-charge of unit 74 from 2009 to 2014 and carried out terrorist activities on the instructions of sector in-charge Raees Mumma.

The accused had been jailed for his involvement in different cases earlier also.

The arrested accused was being interrogated about the existing network of MQM (London). He would be handed over to the concerned police station.

