UrduPoint.com

MQM-London's Target Killer Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

MQM-London's target killer arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :West Police Thursday arrested a target killer affiliated with MQM-London from Orangi area and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, accused identified as Kashif alias Truck was arrested in an intelligence based operation.

He had in recent past kidnap two persons for sharing his information with police. He brutally tortured the kidnapped and made their video.

Accused Kashif had been hiding since long after his accomplice notorious target killer Zohaib alias WC alias Doctor was killed.

He was an active worker of MQM-London and had been to jail also.

Accused has been handed over to investigation authorities.

Related Topics

Police Jail Doctor Orangi From

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

13 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

21 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

22 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

25 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

43 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.