KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :West Police Thursday arrested a target killer affiliated with MQM-London from Orangi area and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, accused identified as Kashif alias Truck was arrested in an intelligence based operation.

He had in recent past kidnap two persons for sharing his information with police. He brutally tortured the kidnapped and made their video.

Accused Kashif had been hiding since long after his accomplice notorious target killer Zohaib alias WC alias Doctor was killed.

He was an active worker of MQM-London and had been to jail also.

Accused has been handed over to investigation authorities.