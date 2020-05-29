UrduPoint.com
MQM MNA Demands To End Load Shedding

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:14 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani has demanded an end to 6 to 8 hours load shedding being conducted by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the MNA said the citizens of Hyderabad were being punished with extended hours of load shedding during simmering hot weather.

The MNA requested the Federal Water and Power Minister to take notice and address the issue.

He said the agreements made with the independent power producers (IPPs) should be reviewed and anyone found involved in irregularities should be punished.

"We demand from the government to stop the load shedding being carried out in the name of the load management," he said. Qaimkhani pointed out that the citizens were already distressed by the continuous lockdown and sizzling summer heat and that the load shedding was further complicating their tribulations.

He said the problems of shortage of water and continuous operation of the drainage system had also emerged due to the outages.

He demanded that the power distribution companies should be provided electricity as per demand of those companies and replacement of the faulty power transformers and transmission system.

