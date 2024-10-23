Open Menu

MQM MNA Rana Ansar's Son Dies In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MQM MNA Rana Ansar's son dies in road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The son of MQM Pakistan's MNA Raana Ansar and senior journalist late Ansar Naqvi, died in a road accident here on Wednesday, according to private tv channel report.

According to police, the accident occurred due to overspeeding, resulting in death of Shazaib Naqvi and injures to his friend.

The accident took place near English Boat House at Clifton Bypass.

The police team completed investigation into the accident, concluding that the mishap was a result of over-speeding.

Namaz-i-Janaza of late Shahzeb will be offered at Askari-4 in Gulistan e Jauhar after Isha prayers, family sources confirmed.

