MQM MPA terms federal budget as balanced

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) MPA and business community representative Nadeem Siddiqui on Friday said the coalition government presented a balanced budget in the prevailing difficult situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) MPA and business community representative Nadeem Siddiqui on Friday said the coalition government presented a balanced budget in the prevailing difficult situation.

While talking to APP, Nadeem Siddiqui said the country was in a difficult situation but the government had prepared a proper budget which will reduce the burden on the common man.

This is a better budget as compared to the last year's budget presented by previous government, he said and hoped that the prices of flour, pulses, sugar, ghee and edible oil would be reduced.

He said this budget was prepared with the joint efforts of all the allied parties in order to provide maximum possible relief to the people.