UrduPoint.com

MQM MPA Terms Federal Budget As Balanced

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 08:49 PM

MQM MPA terms federal budget as balanced

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) MPA and business community representative Nadeem Siddiqui on Friday said the coalition government presented a balanced budget in the prevailing difficult situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) MPA and business community representative Nadeem Siddiqui on Friday said the coalition government presented a balanced budget in the prevailing difficult situation.

While talking to APP, Nadeem Siddiqui said the country was in a difficult situation but the government had prepared a proper budget which will reduce the burden on the common man.

This is a better budget as compared to the last year's budget presented by previous government, he said and hoped that the prices of flour, pulses, sugar, ghee and edible oil would be reduced.

He said this budget was prepared with the joint efforts of all the allied parties in order to provide maximum possible relief to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Business Budget Oil Man All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals homoeopathic cl ..

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals homoeopathic clinic over violation of orders

1 minute ago
 Good budget in difficult economic conditions: LCCI ..

Good budget in difficult economic conditions: LCCI

1 minute ago
 Railways retrieves land worth Rs154.5m

Railways retrieves land worth Rs154.5m

3 minutes ago
 SSP West starts monitoring snap checking

SSP West starts monitoring snap checking

3 minutes ago
 Govt sets up Rs1 bn Binding Film Finance Fund, int ..

Govt sets up Rs1 bn Binding Film Finance Fund, introduces artists' medical insur ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab gets lion's share of 51.74 percent budgetar ..

Punjab gets lion's share of 51.74 percent budgetary distribution among federatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.