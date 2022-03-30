MQM MPAs express concern over increasing street crimes in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The MQM members of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday expressed their grave concern over increasing street crimes in Hyderabad City and Latifabad.

MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadim Siddiqui and Nasir Qureshi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM0, in a statement, blamed the police for not adopting any effective strategy to check the rising street crimes.

The bike robbers were committing crimes without any check, they added.

The MPAs said the maintenance of law and order was the responsibility of police, but street crimes and sale of drugs were allegedly committed under its patronage.

They said that increasing crimes were creating unrest among the citizens and urged the authorities to take serious notice of the situation and issue directives to the Sindh Police to initiate action against the criminals.