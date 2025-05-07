MQM Organizes Major Solidarity Rally Against Indian Aggression
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 11:03 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Hyderabad District on Wednesday organized a large-scale rally from St. Bonaventure Chowk to Kohinoor Chowk to condemn Indian aggression and express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistani Armed Forces.
Addressing the rally, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a coward for launching attacks on civilian areas of Pakistan under the cover of night.
"The extremist Indian government and its military attacked Pakistan's sovereignty but our brave armed forces responded with full force, not only countering their so-called Operation “Sindoor” but also successfully targeted their Rafale jets," he stated. Khurshidi added that this gathering was not just a political rally, but a reflection of public sentiment: "When it comes to Pakistan, we stand united as one nation."
Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Taha Ahmed said the Hyderabad rally represented the emotions of the Pakistani people against Indian aggression. "India must realize that we are a united nation against its hostile actions."
In-charge of the MQM Sindh Organizing Committee Saleem Razaq reaffirmed that every worker of MQM stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistani Armed Forces for defense of the nation.
District Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui praised the military leadership and expressed pride in the Pakistan Air Force and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. “We salute every soldier of the armed forces. Modi is nothing less than an international terrorist,” he declared.
Addressing the rally, Member of the National Assembly Syed Waseem Hussain stated, we must set aside all differences and unite behind our country and our military.
He said, “The large public participation here today is clear proof that the people of Hyderabad have made their decision that they stand firmly with our armed forces against Indian aggression”.
Joint In-charge of the district and MPA Rashid Khan Advocate as well as MPA Nasir Hussain Qureshi also addressed the rally. The business, social, religious figures, bishops of the Christian community and other leaders present at the rally expressed their views and announced their full support for the Pakistani forces against Indian aggression.
The rally drew widespread participation from leading business figures, representatives from the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce, Hyderabad Small Traders, Cloth Market Union, Resham Gali Union, Iron Market, Anaj Mandi Union, NGOs, MQM’s various wings, women, party workers and citizens.
