UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Alleged Sindh Govt For Targeting Small Businesses

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 11:24 PM

MQM-P alleged Sindh govt for targeting small businesses

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Paksitan (MQM-P) has alleged that the provincial government is selectively targeting the small businesses owned by supporters of MQM-P in the garb of the Sindh High Court's order for removal of encroachment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Paksitan (MQM-P) has alleged that the provincial government is selectively targeting the small businesses owned by supporters of MQM-P in the garb of the Sindh High Court's order for removal of encroachment.

The party's Hyderabad chapter leader MPA Rashid Khilji said the stalls, cabins and carts of the people who support MQM-P were being removed in the name of anti encroachment operation.

"The peaceful response of MQM-P shouldn't be considered our weakness," he warned.

Khilji alleged that the government land, roads and footpaths occupied by the supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were being spared in the operation.

The MPA also blamed the supporters of PPP for extorting the traders in different markets in the city.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Rashid Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Market Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Blinken Welcomes David Satterfield as US Special E ..

Blinken Welcomes David Satterfield as US Special Envoy for Horn of Africa

6 minutes ago
 UK Calls for Calms, Condemns Violence in Kazakhsta ..

UK Calls for Calms, Condemns Violence in Kazakhstan

8 minutes ago
 US Arrests Man for Allegedly Working as Foreign Ag ..

US Arrests Man for Allegedly Working as Foreign Agent of Egyptian Govt. - Justic ..

8 minutes ago
 Another major step forward for women in Pakistan a ..

Another major step forward for women in Pakistan as first woman Judge in SC: Shi ..

8 minutes ago
 Use of modern technology imperative to boost agric ..

Use of modern technology imperative to boost agriculture sector: President Alvi

8 minutes ago
 CSTO Informed United Nations About Intention to Se ..

CSTO Informed United Nations About Intention to Send Troops to Kazakhstan - Spok ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.