MQM-P Announces Support For GDA Candidates In Sanghar
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM
The MQM Pakistan has announced its support for the candidates of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the Sanghar district. All MQM-P candidates in the Sanghar district have withdrawn in favour of GDA candidates
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The MQM Pakistan has announced its support for the candidates of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the Sanghar district. All MQM-P candidates in the Sanghar district have withdrawn in favour of GDA candidates.
According to reports, MQM Pakistan candidates in Sanghar district have withdrawn their candidature in favour of GDA candidates from two National Assembly Constituencies and 5 Provincial Assembly constituencies. This announcement was made by Muhammad Arif Shaikh, the district in-charge of MQM Pakistan, Sanghar, at the zonal office of Tando Adam, in the presence of the candidates.
He said that the alliance formed in Sindh includes GDA, MQM, Muslim League (N), JUI and other parties, and wherever a party has the majority, other parties will support it. He said that as per the directives of the party leadership, they have announced their support for all GDA candidates in Sanghar district.
He mentioned that they fully support and will ensure the success of GDA candidates including Muhammad Khan Junejo from NA-209 Sanghar-I, Saira Bano from NA-210 Sanghar-II, Ghulam Dastagir Rajar from PS-40 Sanghar-I, Shamsuddin Rajar from PS-41 Khipro, Jamal Nafis Ali Khan from PS-42, Niaz Hussain Mari from PS-43 and Muhammad Bux Kaskheli from PS-44 Shahdadpur.
On this occasion, NA-209 candidate Muhammad Khan Junejo and NA-210 candidate Saira Bano thanked MQM Pakistan for their support. They said that for the past 15 years, the people have been given nothing but a sense of deprivation, which has led them to suffer from various injustices. They stated that their opponents are worried about their popularity. They vowed to sweep the entire district on February 8.
Recent Stories
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
Security staff to strike at major German airports
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi
Election campaign in full swing at NA-145
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast
UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS
HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities
Preparations finalize to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case3 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK54 seconds ago
-
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi56 seconds ago
-
Election campaign in full swing at NA-14558 seconds ago
-
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast1 minute ago
-
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people36 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff38 seconds ago
-
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS41 seconds ago
-
HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities49 seconds ago
-
Preparations finalize to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm43 seconds ago
-
IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 mln scam cases35 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto to address public meeting in Malakand35 minutes ago