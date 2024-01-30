Open Menu

MQM-P Announces Support For GDA Candidates In Sanghar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM

The MQM Pakistan has announced its support for the candidates of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in the Sanghar district. All MQM-P candidates in the Sanghar district have withdrawn in favour of GDA candidates

According to reports, MQM Pakistan candidates in Sanghar district have withdrawn their candidature in favour of GDA candidates from two National Assembly Constituencies and 5 Provincial Assembly constituencies. This announcement was made by Muhammad Arif Shaikh, the district in-charge of MQM Pakistan, Sanghar, at the zonal office of Tando Adam, in the presence of the candidates.

He said that the alliance formed in Sindh includes GDA, MQM, Muslim League (N), JUI and other parties, and wherever a party has the majority, other parties will support it. He said that as per the directives of the party leadership, they have announced their support for all GDA candidates in Sanghar district.

He mentioned that they fully support and will ensure the success of GDA candidates including Muhammad Khan Junejo from NA-209 Sanghar-I, Saira Bano from NA-210 Sanghar-II, Ghulam Dastagir Rajar from PS-40 Sanghar-I, Shamsuddin Rajar from PS-41 Khipro, Jamal Nafis Ali Khan from PS-42, Niaz Hussain Mari from PS-43 and Muhammad Bux Kaskheli from PS-44 Shahdadpur.

On this occasion, NA-209 candidate Muhammad Khan Junejo and NA-210 candidate Saira Bano thanked MQM Pakistan for their support. They said that for the past 15 years, the people have been given nothing but a sense of deprivation, which has led them to suffer from various injustices. They stated that their opponents are worried about their popularity. They vowed to sweep the entire district on February 8.

