MQM-P Ask HESCO To Reduce Power Outages During Ongoing Summer Season

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

MQM-P ask HESCO to reduce power outages during ongoing summer season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to reduce the power outages during the ongoing simmering summer season.

Speaking at a meeting with traders of the Cloth Market here on Sunday, MNA Salahuddin said the extended hours of the load shedding was also adversely affecting the trade whose daily closure time had already been limited to 6:00 p.m.

"The load shedding should be reduced so that the poor labourers can earn enough to afford two meals a day," he said.

The MNA said the company's top officials should take notice of the ever increasing load shedding and address the complaints on priority basis.

Salahuddin also blamed the provincial government for leaving the urban centers of Sindh in the lurch because the population of those towns supported the MQM-P.

He said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had failed to maintain cleanliness and drainage in the city.

The MNA held the provincial government responsible for the state of affairs.

