MQM-P Asks For Immediately Starting Of Fumigation In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has blamed the district administration and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for failing to start fumigation drive on time to counter mosquitoes threat.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, MQM-P's MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said both the district administration and the HMC needed to act fast to contain the spread of mosquito caused illnesses.
He said the fumigation should have been started couple of weeks ago with the change of weather condition.
He maintained that owing to negligence of the concerned departments the people of Hyderabad were suffering.
APP/zmb
