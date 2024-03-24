Open Menu

MQM-P Asks For Immediately Starting Of Fumigation In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM

MQM-P asks for immediately starting of fumigation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has blamed the district administration and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for failing to start fumigation drive on time to counter mosquitoes threat.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, MQM-P's MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said both the district administration and the HMC needed to act fast to contain the spread of mosquito caused illnesses.

He said the fumigation should have been started couple of weeks ago with the change of weather condition.

He maintained that owing to negligence of the concerned departments the people of Hyderabad were suffering.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Weather Hyderabad National University

Recent Stories

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

2 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 hours ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan