MQM-P asks HESCO Chief to address public complaints of power outages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani Saturday said the city and Latifabad talukas of Hyderabad were dealing with the power crisis resulting from faults in the transmission system.

The MNA accompanied by a delegation of MQM-P here met the Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hameed and conveyed the complaints of the citizens regarding the unbridled outages.

Qaimkhani said the power outages especially during the hot summer spell and recently started monsoon rains had particularly made the lives of the citizens miserable.

He added that the HESCO staff deputed at the complaint centers misbehaved with the consumers who turned up to log their complaints.

"The HESCO should immediately set up a store where all required equipment for repair and maintenance works should be available.

Instead of taking days or weeks to repair a faulty transformer, the same should be done in hours," he emphasized.

He also called for installing additional Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) in the areas where they were required.

The MNA asked the HESCO chief to form committees headed by Superintending Engineers and Chief Engineers to address the complaints regarding detection bills.

Hameed assured the MNA that the problems which he had identified would be addressed and that the additional PMTs would also be provided.

He also assured that wrong detection bills would not be served to the consumers. The CEO urged the MNA to assist the company in its ongoing campaign against the power thieves.