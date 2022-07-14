UrduPoint.com

MQM- P Asks Hesco To Resolve Power Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 09:30 PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday asked the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) to resolve the power problems being faced by the people of Hyderabad, including replacement of faulty transformers in city areas

Addressing a press conference here at teh Hyderabad Press Club, Member of the National Assembly Sallahuddin and Sindh Assembly member Nasir Qureshi urged the prime minister and Federal minister for power to take notice of the attitude of Hesco authorities and demanded removal of its chief and executive engineer.

Later, the two MQM leaders led a protest rally to the SSP Office against the Hesco officer for reportedly writing a letter to the superintendent of police (SSP) to register a a case against Nasir Qureshi.

