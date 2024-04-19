MQM-P asks HESCO to stop outages, over billing

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is continuing to inflict unscheduled outages, detection and hefty bills on the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is continuing to inflict unscheduled outages, detection and hefty bills on the consumers.

In a statement issued here on Friday MQM-P Hyderabad chapter's Organizer Naveed Abbassi said in addition to the outages and over billing, the consumers were also being booked in FIRs.

On behalf of his party, he asked the officials of HESCO to address all those complaints urgently, warning that the party would take up the matter with the Federal government.

Abbassi also pointed out that the gas load shedding and low pressure had also made the lives of the people miserable.

