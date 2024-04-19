Open Menu

MQM-P Asks HESCO To Stop Outages, Over Billing

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

MQM-P asks HESCO to stop outages, over billing

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is continuing to inflict unscheduled outages, detection and hefty bills on the consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is continuing to inflict unscheduled outages, detection and hefty bills on the consumers.

In a statement issued here on Friday MQM-P Hyderabad chapter's Organizer Naveed Abbassi said in addition to the outages and over billing, the consumers were also being booked in FIRs.

On behalf of his party, he asked the officials of HESCO to address all those complaints urgently, warning that the party would take up the matter with the Federal government.

Abbassi also pointed out that the gas load shedding and low pressure had also made the lives of the people miserable.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Load Shedding Company Hyderabad Gas All Government

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

2 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

2 minutes ago
 Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent floodi ..

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding

5 minutes ago
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after ..

West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks

4 minutes ago
 Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout ..

Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

5 minutes ago
 Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Ir ..

Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

5 minutes ago
 PTF meeting for polio eradication held

PTF meeting for polio eradication held

4 minutes ago
 Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

5 minutes ago
 BISP cash disbursement center set up

BISP cash disbursement center set up

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan