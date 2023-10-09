Open Menu

MQM-P Asks Workers To Begin Campaign For Next Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The Hyderabad chapter Organizer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said his party would proactively take part in the upcoming general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad chapter Organizer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said his party would proactively take part in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing the party's office bearers and members at MQM-P's office here on Monday, Siddiqui asked the workers to start the election campaign by reaching out to the voters and supporters.

He said the workers should refute the propaganda which was being spread against the party and brief the people about MQM-P's agenda and manifesto.

The district organizer added that his party continued to represent the poor and middle-class people. He vowed to give surprise to the party's detractors in the next elections.

"Hyderabad is a fortress of MQM-P and no power can separate the city's people from the party," he asserted.

The MQM-P Hyderabad's Joint Organizer Saeed Aziz and other senior leaders also expressed their views.

