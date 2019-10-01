UrduPoint.com
MQM-P Being Pushed To Wall In Sindh: Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:30 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday said his party was being pushed to the wall by Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government.

Addressing a commemoration concerning the September 30 incident in which the workers of MQM-P's predecessor MQM were killed in Hyderabad, Siddiqui emphasized that creation of a new administrative unit in the province was not an act of treason.

"If Mohajirs want to establish a new administrative unit in the province, it should not be considered disloyalty to the motherland," he added.

He reiterated that their predecessors created Pakistan and their generation and their posterity would save the country as well.

"However, in order to protect Pakistan it is necessary to protect the children of Mohajir community," he said.

Siddiqui argued that if the stakeholders wanted to avoid the division than it was time for them to give sacrifices as the MQM-P had already given many sacrifices.

The minister recalled that the killing of Mohajir community's people in Hyderabad on September 30, 1988, was a conspiracy to stir ethnic bloodshed in the province.

However, he added, the MQM did not become a part of the game of spreading hatred and the party supported the PPP's government in 1988.

Deputy Convener of MQM-P Kunwar Navid Jamil said the culprits involved in the killings of September 30, 1988, had still not been brought to the book.

He contended that the quota system and wrong statistics about the population in Karachi and other urban centers of Sindh in the population census 2017 amounted to denial of their rights.

Jamil said late Gen Yahya Khan was creating a new Karachi based province in Sindh but the representatives of Mohajir community opposed the move because they wanted to live in harmony in Sindh.

However, he stressed that in the present circumstances a separate province had become a necessity.

Referring to MQM-London's protests against Pakistan in the US, he said they had nothing to do with the elements involved in propaganda against Pakistan.

The party's other leaders also addressed the commemorative ceremony.

