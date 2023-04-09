Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Blame District Administration For Failing To Control Artificial Inflation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MQM-P blame district administration for failing to control artificial inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has blamed the district administration of Hyderabad for failing to control the artificial inflation in the prices of fruits, vegetables, groceries, milk and meat.

In a statement issued here on Sunday the MQM-P's MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Hussain Qureshi and Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui after flour, grocery items, vegetables and fruits, the price of sugar had also suddenly raised to up to Rs145 per kilogram.

The MPAs said the officers of the district administration shared reports of their actions on a daily basis but in reality, they had failed to control the prices of the edible items.

They emphasized the need of taking strong action against the traders indulging in hoarding and in the creation of artificial inflation.

They said a recent ordinance promulgated by Governor Sindh Kamran Tissouri had even empowered the authorities to seal businesses and get such traders arrested and booked in FIRs.

.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Rashid Hyderabad Nasir Price Nadeem Ahmed Sunday Flour

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.