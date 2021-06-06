UrduPoint.com
MQM-P Blame HMC For Failing To Address The Civic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have blamed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Altaf Hussain for failing to address the civic issues of Hyderabad.

Talking to a delegation of the traders at the party's office here on Sunday, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and Nasir Hussain Qureshi blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government for the sad state of affairs in Hyderabad.

They said the PPP had destroyed the departments which were meant to serve the citizens and were responsible for maintaining cleanliness and for developing the city.

The MPAs the HMC had completely failed to perform its obligations as monthly funds of tens of millions of rupees were being squandered through corruption and irregularities.

According to the MPAs, the open sewage drains in the residential and commercial areas were not cleaned regularly and the sanitary workers who draw salaries from the corporation were rarely seen cleaning the roads and streets.

They said the officials of the district administration and the corporation were inclined to show their performance only through the photo sessions as no real work on the ground was visible.

They said many garbage transportation vehicles of the HMC had broken up owing to which the solid waste was not being removed from the areas on a daily basis.

