MQM-P blames HESCO for bringing disrepute to federal government of PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has blamed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for bringing disrepute to the Federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The party's MPA Rashid Khilji said here Sunday that the prolonged power outages during sweltering hot days of summer were testing patience of the people.

He said the HESCO had miserably failed to improve the transmission system owing to which the recurrent faults occur resulting in the unscheduled outages in addition to the scheduled load shedding of 6 to 10 hours.

"On one hand the HESCO was inflicting power outages on the citizens and on the other hand the consumers are being served unjust detection bills," he lamented.

He urged the PTI's federal government to take notice of the cruelty of HESCO and direct the company to address grievances of the consumers.