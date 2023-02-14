MQM-P blames HESCO for troubling consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Sabir Qaimkhani and Salahuddin had blamed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for troubling the consumers because of alleged corruption and inabilities of the employees.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the MNAs said the heavy electricity bills on one hand and long outages on the other hand were badly affecting the residential, commercial and industrial consumers.

They added the trade activity had also been adversely affected because of the long and unscheduled outages.

"The people are made to run from pillar to post in the offices of HESCO with no service," they alleged.

The MNAs said that unjustified penalties were imposed on the bill paying consumers who were forced to go from one office to another for correction of the bills which were actually mistakes of HESCO's employees.

The two MNAs noted that HESCO was not carrying out the work of repair, maintenance or replacement of the transmission system which would become the reason for extended outages during the summer season.

They recalled that explosions in the pole mounted transformers claimed dozens of lives in the previous years but it seemed that no lessons had been learnt.

They asked the Federal government to take notice of poor performance and service of the company's officers and staff.