MQM-P blames PPP for weakening local govt institutions through administrators

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) contesting from NA-219, NA-220, PS-63 and PS-65 constituencies in Hyderabad have blamed Pakistan Peoples Party's previous provincial government for destroying the local government institutions.

Speaking at a corner meeting here on Monday NA-220's contestant from MQM-P Syd Waseem Hussain said the PPP's Sindh government handed over the local government institutions to the bureaucracy in 2010 until the LG elections were held in 2015.

He said for a long period of 5 years the administrators were installed as the heads of the local bodies in all the districts of the province as a replacement for the elected LG representatives.

Hussain said that long-term presence of the administrators, who were allegedly under influence of the provincial government,

The candidate for NA-219 Abdul Aleem Khanzada said all attempts to sap the popularity of MQM-P had backfired because at present the party was stronger than before.

He expressed hope that the MQM-P would emerge victorious on February 8 and it would defeat the PPP's candidates in Sindh's urban areas.

In a separate statement the MQM-P Hyderabad chapter condemned the alleged killing of a party's worker in Nazimabad, Karachi.

They requested the caretaker government to bring the culprits to book.

