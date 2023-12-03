Open Menu

MQM-P Blames PPP Led Sindh Government For 15 Years Of Bad Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 09:20 PM

MQM-P blames PPP led Sindh government for 15 years of bad performance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Member of Rabita Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Syed Waseem Hussain has said

the bad performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Sindh government during the last 15 years is self-evident.

Addressing the party's workers in Latifabad's Kohsar area here on Sunday, Hussain pointed out that even dog bite medicines were not available in the government hospital though the dog bite cases continuously surface in the city

every other day.

He blamed the PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for trying to deceive the public by misportraying the party's bad performance as the party's accomplishments.

He questioned how the PPP could go to the public to seek votes with such poor performance.

The MQM-P's advocate Dilawar Qureshi maintained that when his party was in the government they launched projects

in the health, education, sports and other development sectors.

He claimed that the people continued to benefit from those projects.

The party's Hyderabad chapter leader Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui credited the MQM-P for securing an order from the apex

court for the population census.

Other local leaders also addressed the workers on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sports Poor Education Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

14 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

23 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

24 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

24 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

24 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

24 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

1 day ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

1 day ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

1 day ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

1 day ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan