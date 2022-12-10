UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Blames WASA For Failing To Operate Drainage System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 11:40 PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter leader and MPA Rashid Khilji has blamed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for terribly failing to operate the drainage system which has resulted in overflowing sewage in many parts of the City and Latifabad talukas

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Khilji said the urban areas had been made a center of numerous civic problems, making the lives of ordinary people miserable.

He held the allegedly corrupt officers and staff of WASA responsible for the plight of the citizens who had to wade through sewage poodles every day.

The MPA said the supply of water continued to be a big problem as many parts of Hyderabad did not get the water supply on a daily basis.

"Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah should accept that Hyderabad is a big city and that it requires functional civic institutions as well," he emphasized.

He requested the Sindh Local Government Minister and Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to pay attention to the serious issues of water supply and sanitation.

