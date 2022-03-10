UrduPoint.com

MQM-P, BNP-M Call On JUI-F Chief

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 09:11 PM

MQM-P, BNP-M call on JUI-F chief

The delegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Thursday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman here at his residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The delegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Thursday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman here at his residence.

They discussed current political situation of the country.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameen ul Haq, Waseem Akhtar, Amir Khan and Kanwar Naveed while Akhtar Jan Mengal, Abdul Wali Kakar, Agha Hassan, Haji Hashim and Malik Naseer were included in BNP's delegation.

In the meeting, the JUI-F's Syed Mehmood Shah, Maulana Anwar, Zahid Durrani and Maulana Latfur Rehman were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Balochistan Khalid Maqbool

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Secretary Interior calls on Hammad A ..

Parliamentary Secretary Interior calls on Hammad Azhar

1 minute ago
 Man gunned down in Quetta

Man gunned down in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Ex DG Information N.D Jatoi laid to rest at New Ja ..

Ex DG Information N.D Jatoi laid to rest at New Jatoi graveyard

1 minute ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority conducts regi ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority conducts registration drive on Indus Highwa ..

1 minute ago
 Break link between illicit drugs and social media: ..

Break link between illicit drugs and social media: UN-backed report

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt agrees to resolve medical student ..

Balochistan govt agrees to resolve medical students issue

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>