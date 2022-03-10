MQM-P, BNP-M call on JUI-F chief

The delegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Thursday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman here at his residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The delegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Thursday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman here at his residence.

They discussed current political situation of the country.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameen ul Haq, Waseem Akhtar, Amir Khan and Kanwar Naveed while Akhtar Jan Mengal, Abdul Wali Kakar, Agha Hassan, Haji Hashim and Malik Naseer were included in BNP's delegation.

In the meeting, the JUI-F's Syed Mehmood Shah, Maulana Anwar, Zahid Durrani and Maulana Latfur Rehman were also present.