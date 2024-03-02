MQM-P Calls For ‘Empowered’ Districts
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that Muttahida will support Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the elections of the prime minister
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that Muttahida will support Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the elections of the prime minister.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that an agreement has been reached between the PML-N and MQM Pakistan, with MQM agreeing to sit on the government benches.
He said that the agreement consists of three points in which both parties agreed to solve the problems of the local government system and Karachi.
According to the charter of the agreement, constitutional amendments will be a priority, and the MQM assured support to the Muslim League-N for the election of the Prime Minister and the Speaker, he said.
He said that our demand was to make the 130 districts and cities of Pakistan the engine of development and the center of the economy.
Additionally, this step will also guarantee the economic stability of Pakistan, and it will also end political battles, he asserted.
Recent Stories
PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan
Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam
Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins
Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans
Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted
Laptops distributed among students of UoM
WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters
Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asi ..
Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held
NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges
Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala inaugurated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted12 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among students of UoM9 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters9 minutes ago
-
Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held9 minutes ago
-
NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges9 minutes ago
-
Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala inaugurated9 minutes ago
-
Excavation work on ancient site Ganweriwala started in Cholistan9 minutes ago
-
ANP announces support to Asif Zardari in Presidential election38 minutes ago
-
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.52 minutes ago
-
International Women's Day 2024: Registration of Home-Based Workers Union demanded51 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality53 minutes ago