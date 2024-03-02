MQM-P calls for ‘Empowered’ Districts

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that Muttahida will support Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the elections of the prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that Muttahida will support Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the elections of the prime minister.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that an agreement has been reached between the PML-N and MQM Pakistan, with MQM agreeing to sit on the government benches.

He said that the agreement consists of three points in which both parties agreed to solve the problems of the local government system and Karachi.

According to the charter of the agreement, constitutional amendments will be a priority, and the MQM assured support to the Muslim League-N for the election of the Prime Minister and the Speaker, he said.

He said that our demand was to make the 130 districts and cities of Pakistan the engine of development and the center of the economy.

Additionally, this step will also guarantee the economic stability of Pakistan, and it will also end political battles, he asserted.