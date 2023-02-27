The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called for implementation of the Supreme Court's order pertaining to making Urdu the medium of language used in the government offices for all correspondence and records

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called for implementation of the Supreme Court's order pertaining to making urdu the medium of language used in the government offices for all correspondence and records.

The MQM-P Hyderabad's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said while addressing 'Yom-e-Nifaz-Urdu' event here on Monday that despite the court's order the language was still not being used in the government offices.

MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, MPA Rashid Khilji, Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Farooq Khan, Controller Examinations of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Masroor Ahmed Zaid and other speakers also expressed their views.