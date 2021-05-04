MQM-P calls for more arrangements of beds, oxygen, ventilators in hospitals of Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday called for making more arrangements of beds, oxygen and ventilators in the hospitals of Hyderabad in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday called for making more arrangements of beds, oxygen and ventilators in the hospitals of Hyderabad in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The party's MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Siddiqui and Nasir Hussain Qureshi said in a joint statement here that the process of administering preventive vaccination should also be expedited to immunize the district's population at the earliest.

They demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to ensure that the required number of beds, oxygen and ventilators were available in the city to save precious lives of the people who were infected from the virus.

"The virus is spreading in Hyderabad at a fast pace which is very dangerous for the citizens," they observed and expressed concern that the reports about shortage of medicines, beds and oxygen in the hospitals was very worrying for the people.

The MPAs urged that the federal and provincial governments to rise above their political differences in order to protect the lives of the people.

The lawmakers said Hyderabad was the second largest city of Sindh and that it was responsibility of the incumbent government to address the shortage of vaccination, beds and oxygen in the district.