MQM-P calls workers to impart awareness for adopting Corona SOPs

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has directed the party workers to create awareness among the people about precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in view of spread of the virus at a much faster pace in the communities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has directed the party workers to create awareness among the people about precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in view of spread of the virus at a much faster pace in the communities. The MQM-P Hyderabad district organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui during a party meeting here Monday observed that the virus was spreading in the community and that there was a need to create awareness among them to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the workers should educate the people that adherence to government issued SOPs of keeping social distancing, wearing masks and gloves and washing hands could prevent them and their loved ones from contracting the virus.

The MQM-P's leader deplored that after the hike in prices of the edible items, petrol was also being sold at a higher rate than what was announced by the Federal government for the month of June. He said the Sindh government and the district administrations appeared helpless in ensuring that fuel stations sold petrol at the government fixed rate of Rs.75 per liter.

He demanded that the provincial government should take action against the hoarders who were fleecing the people by selling petrol at an exorbitant rate.