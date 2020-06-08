UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MQM-P Calls Workers To Impart Awareness For Adopting Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:29 PM

MQM-P calls workers to impart awareness for adopting Corona SOPs

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has directed the party workers to create awareness among the people about precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in view of spread of the virus at a much faster pace in the communities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has directed the party workers to create awareness among the people about precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in view of spread of the virus at a much faster pace in the communities. The MQM-P Hyderabad district organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui during a party meeting here Monday observed that the virus was spreading in the community and that there was a need to create awareness among them to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the workers should educate the people that adherence to government issued SOPs of keeping social distancing, wearing masks and gloves and washing hands could prevent them and their loved ones from contracting the virus.

The MQM-P's leader deplored that after the hike in prices of the edible items, petrol was also being sold at a higher rate than what was announced by the Federal government for the month of June. He said the Sindh government and the district administrations appeared helpless in ensuring that fuel stations sold petrol at the government fixed rate of Rs.75 per liter.

He demanded that the provincial government should take action against the hoarders who were fleecing the people by selling petrol at an exorbitant rate.

Related Topics

Sindh Petrol Hyderabad June From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

Restoration of Peshawar City's glory, a top priori ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 08 June 2020

2 minutes ago

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari asks PPP to stop labeling r ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.