MQM-P Coalition Partner Of PTI May Join Federal Govt Any Time: Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

MQM-P coalition partner of PTI may join federal govt any time: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday said the government was going to release Rs162 billion funds for the development of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday said the government was going to release Rs162 billion funds for the development of Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the progress and welfare of the people of provincial capital, he said while speaking in a private news channel programme.

Commenting on recent talks between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and center, he said MQM-P was a coalition partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and it could become the part of the Federal government any time.

He, however, said reservation raised by the MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others would be removed shortly.

The governor said the prime minister had asked the quarters concerned to speed up the development process for the largest and the most populated city of the country.

Imran Ismail said the people of Karachi had given a heavy mandate to the PTI-led government.

He said all the genuine demands of the MQM-P would be fulfilled after discussion with the stakeholders.

In reply to a question about shortage of gas in the the metropolis, he said MQM-P and the Pakistan Peoples Party were a bit reluctant to utilize the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) products.

To another question, he said projects including Green Line were in progress and in the next month, the prime minister was visiting Karachi to review other development projects.

