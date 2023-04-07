Close
MQM-P Condemns Rampant Gas Load Shedding During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 10:49 PM

MQM-P condemns rampant gas load shedding during Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin have condemned the rampant gas load shedding during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the MNAs deplored that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had increased miseries for the people who had to cope with unscheduled gas outages.

They said during the prevailing times of inflation the people who usually cook meals in their homes were forced to buy expensive foods from the eateries for Sehri and Iftar.

The MNAs asked the top management of the SSGC to ensure the supply of gas, especially during Sehri and Iftar times during the month of Ramazan.

