MQM-P confirms agreement with Opposition against PM Khan

The MQM-P leadership says that the details about the agreement with the opposition will be shared soon with the media.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) Another big blow to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has confirmed their agreement with the opposition.

Addressing a press conference, the leaders of the MQM-P—the close ally of the ruling PTI—announced that Rabita Committee of the ruling PTI confirmed their agreement with the opposition.

The details, they said, would be shared with the media at around 4 pm.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Law Farogh Nasim and Federal Minister for Information and Technology Amin-ul-Haque said that they sent their resignations to Prime Minister Office.

The joint opposition parties earlier in the wee hours succeeded in winning the favor of key PTI-led government ally MQM-P.

A delegation of joint opposition parties called on MQM-P leadership at the parliament lodges during which all matters between both sides were settled and a legal draft in this regard would be prepared soon.

According to the MQM-P spokesperson, the agreement with joint opposition was finalized and the central executive committee of the PPP and the MQM-P Rabita committee would ratify the agreement today. He stated that the press conference in this regard would be held at 4:00pm today (Wednesday).

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his Twitter massage congratulated the nation and said that united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.